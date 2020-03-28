Coles is hiring 5000 more workers

Another 5000 jobs are on offer at Coles, following the supermarket's whirlwind recruitment of more than 7000 team members over the past fortnight.

The new jobs will include customer service and shelf-stocking roles in Coles supermarkets and liquor stores, customer service agents delivering online orders, and more than 100 trade-qualified bakers for in-store bakeries.

Coles chief executive Steven Cain said Coles was delighted with the response to the recruitment call-out.

He said Coles would continue to work with other major employers and unions to find job opportunities for businesses forced to reduce staff in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Coles is doing everything we can to support jobs and the economy through this challenging time, while also ensuring we can provide groceries for all Australians," he said.

Coles is recruiting when it’s needed the most. Picture: Getty for Coles

"We have been overwhelmed with the number of applications received from across different industries.

"To ensure we could act quickly, we streamlined our recruitment processes and assigned a dedicated team to fast-track applications sent by corporate partners like Australian Venue Company and Virgin Australia."

Since the recruitment drive began, Coles has offered more than 6500 casual positions, as well as 430 part-time and 80 full-time management positions.

This included about 1700 jobs in Victoria, 2000 in New South Wales, 1800 in Queensland, 600 in South Australia, 700 in Western Australia, 100 in Tasmania, 90 in ACT and 100 in the Northern Territory.

Roles at Coles include stacking shelves. Picture: Getty Images for Coles

Mr Cain said Coles had also opened three new pop-up distribution centres in New South Wales, Queensland and Victoria in the past week, creating more jobs in their supply chain network.

"We are also looking to open additional distribution centres to help us move more stock to stores and will help create even more jobs," he said.

Many companies were streamlining recruitment processes to get Australians out of Centrelink queues and into employment as soon as possible.

Hays regional director (NSW) Eliza Kirkby said they were currently using technology, such as video interviews and virtual group assessments, to help companies quickly fill roles.

"We're doing it for a bank that needs a lot of telephone-based hotline support staff," she said.

Ms Kirkby said recruitment firms had databases full of jobseekers ready to work, who already had been interviewed, had their skills assessed, references and other clearances verified, so were able to rapidly respond and fill vacancies.

Coles staff work to keep shelves stocked during the first Coles Community Hour at Coles Southland in Melbourne for the elderly and disadvantaged. Picture: Getty Images for Coles

"If (the employer is) working with a capable recruiter that has suitably reference checked candidates, etc, you could be turning that around in a period of hours," she said.

"We can have hundreds of jobs filled within hours.

"That's not an unusual circumstance.

"When customers are needing temps, it's a shorter period of time than that - call centres that might have urgent requirements can call at 7am and need someone to start at 8am that day."

Jobseekers can join this database via hays.com.au.

Public sector recruitment was also being sped up, with Government Services minister Stuart Robert announcing earlier this week that more than 1500 new workers would start at Centrelink on Monday.

"Services Australia is rapidly redeploying existing staff to call centres and to processing, and hiring staff as quickly as they can," he said.

"The Prime Minister announced 5000 extra staff for Services Australia.

"More than 1500 new staff are currently being trained and will start to come on board from Monday."

Originally published as Coles is hiring 5000 more workers