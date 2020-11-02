Coles is selling iPhones for $259

Coles customers will soon be able to get their hands on a recycled iPhone during their weekly shop, after the supermarket giant revealed the refurbished Apple product will be hitting its shelves.

From Wednesday shoppers can pick up a second-hand Apple iPhone 7 (32GB) at a promotional price of just $259.

Coles general manager (non food), Jonathan Torr, said this is a great way to deliver value to customers in a more sustainable way.

"Coles has had a strong mobile phone offering for many years, and this partnership with Boost to offer quality refurbished smartphones is another great way we can deliver value for our customers in a more sustainable way," he said.

The refurbished devices have been subject to a rigorous 72-point inspection process to ensure they are in good condition for sale.

A statement from Coles said all phones are Australian compliant and have been data-wiped and are cross-checked against a national police lost and stolen database.

The iPhone will be sold at Coles stores across NSW, South Australia, Western Australia, Tasmania, the Northern Territory and ACT this week and will be available in Victoria and Queensland at a later date.

Coles shoppers will soon be able to get themselves an iPhone along with their weekly shop. Source: Supplied.

The move comes after Coles partnered with Boost Mobile to help deliver the second-hand phone to environmentally focused and cost conscious consumers, including parents who might not want to spend hundreds of dollars on a phone for their children.

The unlocked iPhone comes in premium Boost packaging and also includes a $10 Boost Mobile SIM card, which connects to the Telstra 4G network, as well as a 30-day satisfaction guarantee and 12-month warranty.

A recent survey commissioned by Boost Mobile found 56 per cent of parents of children, aged between 10 and 17, were interested in buying a refurbished phone while 44 per cent only wanted to spend $300 or less on a new phone for their child.

Peter Adderton, founder of Boost Mobile, said Australians are looking for more cost effective options.

"After being the first to market refurbished phones last year, we can now partner with another trusted Aussie brand in Coles to take refurbished smartphones mainstream like never before," he said.

"Our mission is to find value for our customers and provide them with solutions that best suit their needs."

Customers can expect to pay $299 for the device, and a promotional price of $259.

Many new iPhone models cost upward of $2000, including the iPhone 12 which can set buyers back more than $2300.

Originally published as Coles is selling iPhones for $259