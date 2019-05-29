Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Coles has recalled this USB Wall Charger.
Coles has recalled this USB Wall Charger.
News

Coles recalls charger over safety fears

by Staff Writer
28th May 2019 9:37 AM

Coles has issued an urgent recall on a popular phone charger due to fears it could cause electric shocks.

The supermarket giant is recalling Coles Mobile USB Wall Chargers, sold nationally at Coles Supermarkets, Coles Express and Coles Online.

 

Coles has recalled this USB Wall Charger due to safety fears.
Coles has recalled this USB Wall Charger due to safety fears.

 

Testing has found that the enclosure of the charger may separate and expose live parts. As a result this product has the potential to cause electric shock.

All products sold from July 2017 onwards are being recalled.

 

 

Testing has found that the enclosure of the charger may separate and expose live parts.
Testing has found that the enclosure of the charger may separate and expose live parts.

 

The product is marked as Coles Mobile USB Wall Charger 5W (1.0 AMP) single USB port (model 1844154)

Coles apologised to customers and urged them to stop using the wall charger immediately and return it to any Coles supermarket for a full refund.

Customers seeking further information about returning or disposing of the product can contact Coles Customer Care on 1800 061 562.

More Stories

Show More
coles editors picks electric shock phone charger recall technology

Top Stories

    Teens stripped and abandoned as Tinder date turns sinister

    premium_icon Teens stripped and abandoned as Tinder date turns sinister

    Crime Seeking out a date via Tinder seemed normal for two Maryborough teens. What happened next was a chilling reminder of the risk that can come with swiping right

    'Lasting memory': MP shares heart on horrific Kumbia crash

    premium_icon 'Lasting memory': MP shares heart on horrific Kumbia crash

    News 'My heart and thoughts go out to the families involved.'

    Hervey Bay Endeavour Foundation op shop shut down

    premium_icon Hervey Bay Endeavour Foundation op shop shut down

    News Endeavour Foundation disability services will not be impacted

    Life membership granted to Hervey Bay pool legend

    premium_icon Life membership granted to Hervey Bay pool legend

    News Dennis Jackson is living proof you're never too old to stay in shape