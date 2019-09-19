College students collect water bottles to drench drought

COMMUNITY SUPPORT: The Fraser Coast Anglican College is collecting sealed water bottles for Stanthorpe and its surrounding areas.

COMMUNITY SUPPORT: The Fraser Coast Anglican College is collecting sealed water bottles for Stanthorpe and its surrounding areas. Kendall Moore

THE drought has affected the hearts and minds of Queensland residents across this state's sunburnt country in great need of flooding rain.

One region hit hard with the drought has been Stanthorpe and its surrounding areas and Fraser Coast Anglican College has risen to the challenge to organise the collection of sealed water bottles.

The day to day life with a water shortage can have such devastating implications to Stanthorpe school students with flushing toilets, washing hands, filling water bottles, sports day cancelled due to lack of hydration and inability for families to wash extra clothes.

College teacher-aide Sue Tyson teamed up with Year 12 Prefects decided to take actions and help collect the sealed water bottles.

"To help their plight (Stanthorpe residents), with the the assistance of the prefects and college community have started to collect sealed bottles of water,” Ms Tyson said.

"I have been in communication with Rotary Stanthorpe and 'Water for the West' and the water we collect will be distributed amongst the communities of 14 schools with a particular focus on farm areas surrounding Stanthorpe.”

Principal Joe Wright was supportive of the project and allowed the students to have a 'free dress day' recently with a gold coin donation from each student going towards the cause.

The money will be used to purchase gift cards from local businesses in Stanthorpe to be allocated to families in need.

"Helping others is part of FCAC's holistic approach to educating our students.” Mr Wright said.

"We are very grateful to the College and wider community for their generosity and support of this initiative.”

Several businesses such as Bidfood and Bolton Clarke Baycrest Retirement Living have come to the aid of this cause by collecting water at their businesses places, and Richers Transport have donated the use of a truck to transport the water to Stanthorpe.

Packaging of the water onto pallets will start on Friday morning with delivery to be carried out early next week during the school holidays.