Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ben Reid has suffered yet another soft tissue injury.
Ben Reid has suffered yet another soft tissue injury.
AFL

Magpie suffers another soft tissue injury

by Kate Salemme
10th Mar 2019 5:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Collingwood swingman Ben Reid has suffered yet another soft tissue injury.

Reid, 29, injured his quad during the Magpies' VFL practice match at the Holden Centre on Sunday.

Collingwood confirmed Reid would take no further part in the game.

"Ben Reid will sit out the remainder of the game with a quad complaint," the club tweeted.

The setback is yet another blow for the injury-plagued 2010 premiership player, who has not played more than 17 games in a season since 2013.

He was restricted to just six matches last year after achilles and calf injuries.

Reid featured in Collingwood's opening JLT Series win over Fremantle last Monday but was not selected for Monday night's final hitout against Carlton in Morwell.

The 196cm defender-turned-forward was used as a back-up ruckman to star Brodie Grundy against the Dockers.

Reid signed a one-year deal with Collingwood last year.

He has played just 142 games in an injury-plagued career spanning 12 seasons.

More Stories

Show More
afl ben reid collingwood vfl
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    THE BEAT: Find out about crimes happening in your street

    premium_icon THE BEAT: Find out about crimes happening in your street

    News The male person was seen riding away with the bicycle towards Long St.

    OUR SAY: A new, positive outlook for the region

    premium_icon OUR SAY: A new, positive outlook for the region

    News New businesses, more jobs and a bright future for more people.

    Road ragers to face time in the slammer

    premium_icon Road ragers to face time in the slammer

    Crime Road-ragers menacing drivers will spend up to five years in jail

    Windsurfing event attracts national competitors, boosts town

    premium_icon Windsurfing event attracts national competitors, boosts town

    Water Sports Burrum Windfest is a global position system windsurfing event.