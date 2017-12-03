Colour run brings us together

IN THE PINK: The Dial A Home Doctor, Marcus' Legacy Colour Run and Tough Mudder 2017 was yet another raging success.

IN THE PINK: The Dial A Home Doctor, Marcus' Legacy Colour Run and Tough Mudder 2017 was yet another raging success. Contributed

IF YOU saw dozens of people walking around covered in colourful paint and mud on Saturday, you needn't be alarmed.

The Maryborough Showgrounds played host to the Dial A Home Doctor, Marcus' Legacy Colour Run and Tough Mudder and it was judged a success.

Marcus' Legacy foundation was set up by Hervey Bay mother Jodie Tangikara, who lost her unborn son in 2012.

Emma Howley operated one of the colour stations with a front row seat to all the vibrant fun.

"I got to throw colour at everyone and it was pretty good," she said.

"I did it last year as well so it was good to be a part of it again."

Ms Howley said she was grateful to those who attended and helped raise money for the Hervey Bay Hospital maternity ward.