Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Colour run brings us together

IN THE PINK: The Dial A Home Doctor, Marcus' Legacy Colour Run and Tough Mudder 2017 was yet another raging success.
IN THE PINK: The Dial A Home Doctor, Marcus' Legacy Colour Run and Tough Mudder 2017 was yet another raging success. Contributed
Inge Hansen
by

IF YOU saw dozens of people walking around covered in colourful paint and mud on Saturday, you needn't be alarmed.

The Maryborough Showgrounds played host to the Dial A Home Doctor, Marcus' Legacy Colour Run and Tough Mudder and it was judged a success.

Marcus' Legacy foundation was set up by Hervey Bay mother Jodie Tangikara, who lost her unborn son in 2012.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL COMMUNITY COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

Emma Howley operated one of the colour stations with a front row seat to all the vibrant fun.

"I got to throw colour at everyone and it was pretty good," she said.

"I did it last year as well so it was good to be a part of it again."

Ms Howley said she was grateful to those who attended and helped raise money for the Hervey Bay Hospital maternity ward.

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  colour run dial a home doctor fccommunity marcus' legacy

Fraser Coast Chronicle
STORM WARNING: Fraser Coast on alert

STORM WARNING: Fraser Coast on alert

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued.

Sound of smashed glass before horror attack

The Fraser Coast home invasion left the 71-year-old woman damaged physically and emotionally.

Crazed attack left innocent woman irreversibly damaged

Coast on flood watch ahead of severe weather event

Maryborough weather watch - The Mary River at Petrie Park, Tiaro in October.

Up to 80-180mm could fall in a day.

Christmas festivities begin on the Coast

A fun night with friends, Hugo Lucas, Taylor Hinds, Mia Blum, Briar Lucas, Shaylee O'Connell, Chloe Blum and Evie Koehler.

"Our village green was overflowing”

Local Partners