Colour run raises thousands

BIG FUNDS: Kawungan State School students have raised $5,059.75 for their school after hosting a CUA School Fun Run.

BIG FUNDS: Kawungan State School students have raised $5,059.75 for their school after hosting a CUA School Fun Run. Contributed

KAWUNGAN State School students have raised more than $5000 for their school after hosting a Credit Union Australia School Fun Run.

Organiser Jodie Tangikara said prior to the event, students sought sponsorship on foot and online.

Ms Tangikara said teachers were excited to support this fund-raising activity, which promoted a healthy interaction with the community and taught students how to set and achieve financial goals.

"Not only could everyone get out of the classroom and exercise, but the students were keen to set and meet their fundraising targets,” she said.

"Parents enthusiastically supported the initiative as it steered their kids away from traditional fund-raising efforts which often involve selling junk food.”

Ms Tangikara said the fun-run program encouraged ongoing healthy habits at home.

"The School Fun Run program has been running Australia-wide since 1987, with participating schools raising over $90million in extra funding over that period,” she said.

"Many schools rely on this additional revenue to enhance facilities and upgrade school equipment and supplies.”