DECKED OUT SCOOTER: Marlene Adsett led the Mobility and Wheelchair Convoy down the Esplanade as part of Hervey Bay's attempt to break the Australian record for the longest mobility vehicle convoy. At 97 riders, Hervey Bay set the new record on Saturday. Cody Fox
COLOURFUL CONVOY: Scooter record attempt lights up Bay

Blake Antrobus
by
8th Sep 2019 2:15 PM
WITH her scooter decked out with flowers, tinsel and all the colours of the rainbow, Marlene Adsett could not be missed as the head of the convoy.

Ms Adsett led dozens of fellow scooter riders down the Esplanade on Saturday in a bid to break the Australian record for the longest scooter/mobility vehicle convoy.

With 97 riders, Hervey Bay's event claimed the record, beating the previous number of 80.

Volunteer Gina Stewart said the last few events had fewer numbers and it was fantastic to have the national bar set higher.

"(This event) started off trying to beat the record,” Ms Stewart said.

"As we didn't get the record over a couple of years, it became a social thing for people in wheelchairs and mobility scooters to feel proud of themselves and join in.”

The annual event, which has run for more than a decade in the Whale City, aims to promote the safe use of mobility scooters and wheelchairs in the community.

It's become a colourful event over the years as participants deck out their vehicles in different themes and colours.

The convoy started and ended at Scarness Park, rounding at the all-abilities playground in Pialba.

Ms Stewart said the event was well-supported in the community but numbers "could be better”.

"We have a lot of registered scooters in the Bay and when you think about it we could easily have doubled the number of people,” she said.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

    Parents betray daughter raped by her brother while sleeping

    Sensational Samsung Galaxy tablet offer

    POLICE PROBE: Timber boat stolen from Tin Can Bay

    Riverside leads the way with careers pilot program

