GALLERY: Colourful day at Susan River charity stampede

ABOVE: Brieanna Phillips, Danielle Mullin, Tayla Heiniger, Tegan Bonnett and Chloe Zahn from Macca's West in Bundaberg. Alistair Brightman

FROM babies in carriers to sprightly 70-year-olds, people of all ages and abilities took part in the Colour Stampede at Susan River on Sunday.

The event was held in aid of Forget Me Not Australia, a charity that reconnects children with their families in Nepal.

About 180 people booked for the event, organiser Andrea Nave said, but only about 150 took part yesterday, with some participants deterred by the wet weather.

Ms Nave said she was pleased with the turnout at the event and said the weather ended up being fine for most of the day.

"It was pretty dry, we only had a few sprinkles," she said.

There was plenty of powder thrown around as guests raced through the stampede.

"As usual things got pretty messy," Ms Nave said.

"The participants were enthusiastic, everyone ran the track."

Ms Nave estimated about $10,000 had been raised at the event.

She said the money raised would go towards reuniting trafficked children with their families.

Ms Nave said only a small percentage of children in orphanages in Nepal had actually lost both their parents, with most being taken from their homes then used to generate money for the trafficker.

It is estimated that up to 85 per cent of children in orphanages in Nepal have at least one living parent.

"We find their families and get them back home," Ms Nave said.

"It is amazing."