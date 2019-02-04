Colourful exhibition to fight negative energy felt in Bay

Priscilla Ransley spent three years working on her artworks for the upcoming exhibition Ode to Joy , which will be on display at Hervey Bay Regional Gallery from May 10.

Priscilla Ransley spent three years working on her artworks for the upcoming exhibition Ode to Joy , which will be on display at Hervey Bay Regional Gallery from May 10. Jodie Callcott

AN ARTIST with a zest for life despite suffering horrendous symptoms from a cancer diagnosis will showcase her work in an exhibition at Hervey Bay Regional Gallery in May.

The talent behind the paintings is Hervey Bay local Priscilla Ransley who started the project to combat negative energy in our community.

"People are becoming depressed and losing confidence in society," Mrs Ransley said.

"There's no such thing as an ideal paradise in our world, but by the heavens it comes pretty close especially here in Hervey Bay, it's the most wonderful place to live.

"And we should be able to lighten up and to be a little bit more thankful for our blessings."

Mrs Ransley was diagnosed with cancer halfway through creating the 17-piece exhibition called Ode to Joy.

"When I was ill with cancer treatments and during my surgery, I tell you I was so sick that even though I was thirsty, I was too ill to actually reach out and put a glass of water to my mouth," she said.

"To try and paint happy during that time was very challenging not only as an artist but as a person who was suffering."

Mrs Ransley promised potential buyers of her artwork they would be receiving a gift of happiness.

"People respond to colour and if you surround yourself with colour, even if it's only in a painting, it helps to make you happier and lift your blues," she said.

"All of my paintings are a gift not just to myself but also to help make somebody else feel happy."

The Ode to Joy exhibition will be held at Hervey Bay Regional Gallery, 166 Old Maryborough Rd, Pialba from Friday, May 10 to Sunday, June 9.