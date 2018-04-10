Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Gallipoli to Armistice memorial
News

Columns raised for Gallipoli project

Inge Hansen
by
10th Apr 2018 4:12 PM | Updated: 4:16 PM

WEATHERED steel columns representing the foreboding cliffs which greeted our troops at Gallipoli are being placed at the Queen's Park memorial.

The impressive pillars, provided by Downer's Maryborough depot, were hoisted into place by Wide Bay Crane Hire on Tuesday to mark the next stage of the Gallipoli to Armistice memorial project.

The tallest column forms the 8m peak which symbolises the top of the famous headland nicknamed "The Sphinx" while four rows of columns represent the landscape at Gallipoli.

Maryborough RSL Hospitality Manager Stephen Yeates, Acting Mayor George Seymour, Andrew Darnett, Dean Dionysius, Andrew Gilbert and Shain Toovey.
Maryborough RSL Hospitality Manager Stephen Yeates, Acting Mayor George Seymour, Andrew Darnett, Dean Dionysius, Andrew Gilbert and Shain Toovey. Inge Hansen

Crane hire and labour for the re-creation of the Gallipoli landscape were donated to the project by the Persal family of Persal & Co.

Their continued sponsorship began almost four years ago under the late philanthropist Warren Persal who died suddenly in September 2017.

His son Graham, manager of Wide Bay Crane Hire, said his dad would have been "stoked" to see the memorial come together while his daughter Janet said it was an emotional moment to witness the pillars being erected.

"He'd be really proud to see this happening and we're very proud to be here today to see the tall pillars go up," she said.

The memorial will serve to remember those who fought in the war and pays special tribute to Duncan Chapman, a Maryborough man who was the first to step foot on shore at Gallipoli.

Queen's Park Military Trail Project Committee President Nancy Bates said she expected many visitors to flock to the coast to see the memorial.

An aerial view of the Duncan Chapman memorial.
An aerial view of the Duncan Chapman memorial.
 

"We regard it as being a memorial of national significance and it's certainly shaping up well," she said. "I think a lot of people around town as well as myself, the committee, the RSL and Council are pretty stoked right now about seeing this all go up."

Having been a number of years since the statue of Duncan Chapman was erected, Mrs Bates said there was plenty of residents pleased to see he was no longer "lonely".

"He's sat there for three-and-a-half years wondering when the cliffs of Gallipoli were going to materialise in front of him," she said.

"There will also be three boats behind him which will symbolise the three boats of the ninth battalion that were the first to arrive."

Related Items

duncan chapman fcdevelopment gallipoli to armistice memorial queen's park
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    DRAMATIC CHASE: Police corner suspect in backyard

    DRAMATIC CHASE: Police corner suspect in backyard

    Crime A MANHUNT has ended in a dramatic arrest along a Torquay street.

    Petition calls for better mobile service on Fraser Island

    Petition calls for better mobile service on Fraser Island

    News The petition is addressed to the State Govt.

    REVEALED: The councillors who won't run for mayor

    REVEALED: The councillors who won't run for mayor

    News These councillors aren't standing up to become the next mayor.

    Fire ignites in Maryborough home

    Fire ignites in Maryborough home

    News A fire blanket was used to extinguish the flames.

    Local Partners