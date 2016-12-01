33°
News

Come along to Hervey Bay Fresh Food Swap

Amy Formosa
| 1st Dec 2016 8:00 AM
Hervey Bay Fresh Food Swap - Bronwyn Mendoza in her vegie garden.
Hervey Bay Fresh Food Swap - Bronwyn Mendoza in her vegie garden. Alistair Brightman

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHAT started with so many mulberries they had to be turned into pies and jam, has turned into a popular fresh food swap group.

About eight weeks ago Hervey Bay's Bronwyn Mendoza started what she thought would be a small group with family and friends on Facebook to spread the word about her abundance of mulberries.

Bronwyn, who grew up on a farm, said she had about three kilograms of mulberries a day for two weeks which was far too many for the family to eat even after cooking and freezing batches.

Now with more than 500 members, the Facebook group Hervey Bay Fresh Food Swap will host its first swap meet this Saturday.

All you need is fresh produce or something you have created that didn't cost you much like home-made goodies and an interest in meeting new people.

You can come along and swap your produce or give it away.

"So much food goes to waste because no-one knows it is there,” Bronwyn said.

There are only two rules - no money exchange and you can't swap alcohol or illegal substances.

Come along to the first swap meet at Apex Park from 9am-10.30am on Saturday December 3.

If you can't make the swap jump on and join the Facebook group where you can share your produce and organise a swap as well as getting your hands on recipes and tips on how to grow organically.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  community facebook fresh food what's on

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

SCARY INTERSECTION: Fears road could claim a life

SCARY INTERSECTION: Fears road could claim a life

Each day the Maryborough Sports Club employee braves the intersection of Sydney St and Saltwater Creek Rd.

Toyotas recalled as gear issues put drivers at risk

They may be unable to shift out of park, drive or reverse.

EHP not investigating fish deaths in Urangan

More fish were found dead in a lake on Truro St earlier this week.

Pollution events can be reported on 1300 130 372.

Come along to Hervey Bay Fresh Food Swap

Hervey Bay Fresh Food Swap - Bronwyn Mendoza in her vegie garden.

It will be the first fresh food swap meet for the group.

Local Partners

Bay hospital needs your help to purchase vital tool

The Hervey Bay Hospital emergency department is raising funds to purchase a pediatric giraffe neo-resuscitation warmer.

How the gift of a heart saved a Hervey Bay woman

DonateLife - Organ & Tissue Donation - heart transplant recipient Christine Brown with her husband Allan.

And now, her and her husband are giving back.

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Where to meet Santa on the Fraser Coast these holidays

Santa Claus is coming to the Fraser Coast. Four year old Jorja Dowman has been visiting Santa in the shopping centre since she was just six months old.

Don't miss your chance to tell him what's on your wishlist!

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

Victoria's Secret 2016: Top supermodels wow in Paris

Victoria's Secret 2016: Top supermodels wow in Paris

THEY are the world's most powerful and emerging supermodels, dressed in a combination of lace-thin underwear and enormously complicated wings and jewels.

Now you can watch Netflix without the net

A scene from the Netflix hit Stranger Things

Stranger Things binge can now be enjoyed on a plane

What's on the big screen this week

A scene from the movie Trolls.

DREAMWORKS' colourful family film Trolls hits cinemas today.

Crikey! Robert Irwin turns 13

Robert Irwin turns 13 today.

He's travelled the world, wrestled crocs and starred on TV

Aversion Crown singer features on Trojan EP

EP on the way for release in 2017. Photo Contributed

Dead Eyed Stare video doesn't blink

Hamish and Andy rock 'n' roll Rankins Springs

Hamish and Andy perform at Rankins Springs pub re-opening

Nicki Wendt ready for any public backlash from First Contact

Nicki Wendt features in season two of First Contact.

ACTRESS admits to 'racist thoughts' on SBS documentary series.

THIS MUST BE SEEN!!!

11 Lygon Court, Urraween 4655

House 5 3 2 Auction in...

5 Spacious bedrooms with potential granny flat Massive ensuite off main bedroom Large living areas Timber floors High ceilings Water views Shed 1045 m2 Block Book...

DECEASED ESTATE

6 Bayrise Drive, Urangan 4655

House 3 2 2 $380,000

Set on a huge 1383m2 allotment with welcoming established trees, manicured lawns and colourful gardens, this neat and tidy three bedroom, two bathroom home...

3 Bedroom Townhouse in Secure Gated Complex

4/29 Tavistock, Torquay 4655

Town House 3 2 1 Auction

This is a near new 3 bedroom town house on Tavistock street with ensuite and air conditioning to master, separate toilet and bathroom upstairs with 2 more...

RESORT LIFESTYLE

13/386 Esplanade, Torquay 4655

Unit 2 2 $225,000

2 BEDROOM UNIT BUILT INS, OWN LAUNDRY, BIG BALCONY OFF THE LOUNGE ROOM. AIR CONDITIONED, BEACH ACROSS THE ROAD. RESORT LIVING AT ITS BEST, WITH, TENIS...

FOR THE PRICE ORIENTED BUYER

162 Torquay Road, Scarness 4655

House 3 1 1 $270,000

3 x bedrooms Single garage Side access to workshop/shed 619m2 block 2 Streets from beach

Brand new and ready to go!

Lot 27 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $435,000

4 bedroom Open plan family/dining area Separate lounge/media room Double lock-up garage Large walk-in robe to main bedroom 803m2 allotment Call now for an...

Brand new and ready to go!

Lot 25 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 $456,000

Upon entering the home the level of craftsmanship is evident, with timeless high quality large floor tiles leading to the central hub of the home. A stunning open...

Heading - CLOSE TO BEACH !!!

5 King Richard Court, Urangan 4655

House 4 2 1 $282,500.00

4 x bedrooms, ensuite to main bedroom 2 x bathrooms Single lock up garage Large back yard area,

LAKEFRONT HOME FOR IMMEDIATE SALE

87 Alexander Street, Torquay 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

This lake front property so close to the beach is everything you could ask for! Beautiful gardens, private spa, solar electricity, entertaining terrace, double...

Holiday Apartment in Prime Position

9/13 Ann Street, Torquay 4655

Unit 2 1 $160,000

This sun filled unit provides a lifestyle designed to offer the very best in coastal holidays. Positioned in a holiday complex, this unit has an open floor plan...

Coast high-flyer's fight back from bankruptcy, $72m debt

Scott Juniper went from millionaire developer to declaring bankruptcy in2012, now he is back on top of his game again with new developments including this one in Coolum.

'Apocalyptic lending storm' causes financial collapse.

For sale: The three-bedroom home with a $15m price tag

Solis, a property at 4 Plum Pudding Close on Hamilton Island, is for sale for $15 million. It features views of the Coral Sea and three swimming pools.

Island home on the market

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!