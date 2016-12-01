Come along to Hervey Bay Fresh Food Swap

WHAT started with so many mulberries they had to be turned into pies and jam, has turned into a popular fresh food swap group.

About eight weeks ago Hervey Bay's Bronwyn Mendoza started what she thought would be a small group with family and friends on Facebook to spread the word about her abundance of mulberries.

Bronwyn, who grew up on a farm, said she had about three kilograms of mulberries a day for two weeks which was far too many for the family to eat even after cooking and freezing batches.

Now with more than 500 members, the Facebook group Hervey Bay Fresh Food Swap will host its first swap meet this Saturday.

All you need is fresh produce or something you have created that didn't cost you much like home-made goodies and an interest in meeting new people.

You can come along and swap your produce or give it away.

"So much food goes to waste because no-one knows it is there,” Bronwyn said.

There are only two rules - no money exchange and you can't swap alcohol or illegal substances.

Come along to the first swap meet at Apex Park from 9am-10.30am on Saturday December 3.

If you can't make the swap jump on and join the Facebook group where you can share your produce and organise a swap as well as getting your hands on recipes and tips on how to grow organically.