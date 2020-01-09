COME BACK: Royals welcome to make Fraser Coast home, says mayor

Fraser Island Royal Visit - Harry and Meghan on Kingfisher Bay jetty applaud the crowds who came to see them.

Fraser Island Royal Visit - Harry and Meghan on Kingfisher Bay jetty applaud the crowds who came to see them.

FORGET Canada and move to the Fraser Coast.

That is the message to royals Prince Harry and his wife Meghan from the region’s mayor George Seymour after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they were stepping back from their official duties and leaving the United Kingdom.

The couple visited the Fraser Coast in October, 2018, when Meghan was pregnant with their son, Archie.

Harry’s father Prince Charles stayed on Fraser Island — known as K’gari by traditional owners — at the end of his official tour in 1994.

During his time in the region, the prince commented on the beauty of the island the need to preserve it.

He was welcomed by Butchulla people.

They have indicated they will be moving Canada, but Mayor Seymour said they would be much happier back on the Fraser Coast, which was the only place in Queensland they visited in the 2018 visit to Australia.

Like hundreds of others who have moved to the region for a better life, Cr Seymour believes they should too.

“I know they had a great time while they were here; enjoying the sights and meeting with locals from all walks of life” he said.

“It is a great place for young families like them.” “When they departed at the Hervey Bay airport they expressed a strong desire to return.”

“Many people visit here on holiday and end up moving back, the Duke and Duchess and their young son would be very welcome here on the Fraser Coast,” Cr Seymour said.