Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fraser Island Royal Visit - Harry and Meghan on Kingfisher Bay jetty applaud the crowds who came to see them.
Fraser Island Royal Visit - Harry and Meghan on Kingfisher Bay jetty applaud the crowds who came to see them.
News

COME BACK: Royals welcome to make Fraser Coast home, says mayor

Carlie Walker
, carlie.walker@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
9th Jan 2020 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FORGET Canada and move to the Fraser Coast.

That is the message to royals Prince Harry and his wife Meghan from the region’s mayor George Seymour after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they were stepping back from their official duties and leaving the United Kingdom.

The couple visited the Fraser Coast in October, 2018, when Meghan was pregnant with their son, Archie.

Harry’s father Prince Charles stayed on Fraser Island — known as K’gari by traditional owners — at the end of his official tour in 1994.

During his time in the region, the prince commented on the beauty of the island the need to preserve it.

He was welcomed by Butchulla people.

They have indicated they will be moving Canada, but Mayor Seymour said they would be much happier back on the Fraser Coast, which was the only place in Queensland they visited in the 2018 visit to Australia.

Like hundreds of others who have moved to the region for a better life, Cr Seymour believes they should too.

“I know they had a great time while they were here; enjoying the sights and meeting with locals from all walks of life” he said.

“It is a great place for young families like them.” “When they departed at the Hervey Bay airport they expressed a strong desire to return.”

“Many people visit here on holiday and end up moving back, the Duke and Duchess and their young son would be very welcome here on the Fraser Coast,” Cr Seymour said.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VOTE NOW: 90 top Fraser Coast teachers

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: 90 top Fraser Coast teachers

        News The public can vote for their favourite Fraser Coast educator online

        • 9th Jan 2020 5:30 PM
        40 SECOND HIT: Servo smashed and robbed

        premium_icon 40 SECOND HIT: Servo smashed and robbed

        News CCTV shows man armed with crowbar, business hit with thousands of dollars worth of...

        STABBING: Dash cams could hold clues to catching culprit

        premium_icon STABBING: Dash cams could hold clues to catching culprit

        News Police are still working to identify the Tinana stabbing suspect.

        Bay turtles need protection

        premium_icon Bay turtles need protection

        News Loggerhead turtle hatchlings and green turtles are using the busy Hervey Bay...