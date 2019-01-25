Come celebrate Australia Day the M'boro way

BEER is expected to flow around the clock at the Carriers Arms Hotel this Australia Day, with hundreds of locals flocking to the pub to grab a cold one.

Duty manager Janeen Turton said the venue has been buzzing since stages of a major renovation were completed, with tomorrow's celebration the ultimate chance to show it off. A new gaming room and a coffee shop are part of the upgrade, with more works currently in progress, including a new function room.

Aussie Day celebrations at the venue on Alice St, Maryborough will feature a thong- throwing competition, free sausage sizzle from noon-2pm and live music throughout the day including popular local band Dogwood Crossing.

Plus, the person who wins the Best Dressed Aussie Cossie competition - that's the best costume - will win their height in beer.

"It will be stacks of cartons, up to the person's height,” Ms Turton said.

"So the taller you are, the better.”

Among Carriers Arms Hotel team members excited for the big day is Irish national Sarah Baird, an employee of three years.

"It's always really busy and fun here on Australia Day,” Ms Baird said.

"It's all about the beer, really.”