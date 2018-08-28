Come cheer athletes taking on a rowing challenge for farmers

BANDING TOGETHER: Jeff and Suzanne Covill, Vanessa Murray, CJ Ferguson and Emily Waterson getting set for a charity rowing event at Bill Fraser Park, organised by Wodfit 4655.

BANDING TOGETHER: Jeff and Suzanne Covill, Vanessa Murray, CJ Ferguson and Emily Waterson getting set for a charity rowing event at Bill Fraser Park, organised by Wodfit 4655. Alistair Brightman

ATHLETES from a local gym will sweat their hearts out this weekend in the name of helping drought-stricken farmers.

A special fundraiser is being hosted by Wodfit 4655, which will involve its members completing a total of 100km on rowing machines along the scenic Esplanade.

The endurance display will be joined by a bouncy castle and a barbecue, set-up to a backdrop of uplifting Australian music.

Wodfit 4655 owner Vanessa Murray said the goal of the event, which will be held at the park across the Torquay Hotel on Saturday, was to raise $7500 to buy a trailer of feed.

"Our members from the gym will be coming down and we are very pumped to be able to help,” Mrs Murray said.

"It will take about three hours to complete 100km between everyone.”

Other than just watching the fitness enthusiasts taking on the challenge, the public is invited to come and test themselves through mini-challenges.

An assault bike and a separate rower will be set-up so everyone can get a workout, no matter how quick.

"The challenge will be to see how many maximum calories you can do in 45 second on the assault bike and in a minute on the rower,” she said.

"It's a gold coin donation to take part.

"We will also have a one-minute burpee challenge.

"If anyone is out and about and is up for some fun, make sure to stop by.”

There will also be raffles on the day.

You can also help Wodfit 4655 in its fundraising journey by donating online at www.buyabale.com.au/donate/ ?supporter_id=65848.

The fundraiser will start at 2pm this Saturday at Bill Fraser Park, Torquay.