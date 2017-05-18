Come drink tea and raise money for for the fight on cancer

AUSTRALIA'S Biggest Morning Tea is on today and you can get involved.



Fraser Coast TESS is inviting everyone to their event from 10am to 2pm, raising money for cancer research and raising awareness of the deadly disease.



Coffee and cake will be available for $7 with raffles and other activities on throughout the time period, at 60 John St, Maryborough.



If you're more interested in the main activities, then come between 11 and 11.30am.



The Biggest Morning Tea is a nationwide event fundraising for the Cancer Council.

