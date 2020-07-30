’Come out and fight’: Texting war gets real

A MARYBOROUGH teen kicked a car, leaving a 30cm dent, after a text message exchange got out of hand.

Lachlan Michael McConnell, 18, pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court to two counts of wilful damage.

The court heard the incident happened in April.

McConnell had been drinking that night and had a text exchange with someone he had known from school.

About 1.30am he arrived at an address in Alice St and yelled at the person to "come out and fight".

He then walked up to a Holden Commodore utility parked at the address and kicked it.

McConnell then walked to the mailbox and kicked it, causing it to break in half.

The court heard McConnell was in a relationship, had no children and was seeking a traineeship in construction.

Duty lawyer Natasha McKeough said her client had "pulled his head in" since that night.

He had been compliant with police and admitted to his behaviour.

Magistrate Terry Duroux admonished McConnell for his behaviour and his decision to go to someone's home.

But he acknowledged McConnell had never been in trouble before.

McConnell was fined $800 and no convictions were recorded.