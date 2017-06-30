Come for the whales, stay for these five reasons

Get up close and personal with these marine beauties as they flock to Hervey Bay every year.

THE Fraser Coast has a team of the world's best marketers.

They travel the globe spreading the word, attract thousands to the region every year and have become the brand of Hervey Bay; all without even trying.

They are the humpback whales that call the region home for five months of the year and if you haven't met them, you need to.

After breeding at the Great Barrier Reef, the humpbacks' next port of call is Hervey Bay where calves, mothers and young excitable whales explore and interact in a safe environment.

About 12,000 curious whales are expected to cruise through this globally unique area this year from July to November.

But the whales aren't the only thing the Fraser Coast has going for it. Here are five other reasons you'll fall in love with the region:

1. It's stunning: Hervey Bay was built around white, sandy beaches and a stunning esplanade that stretches 16km. The iconic Urangan Pier stretches for almost a kilometre out to sea and is one of Australia's longest and oldest piers, turning 100 in March this year.

Fraser Island is an adventure hub just waiting to be explored.

2. Fraser Island: Hervey Bay is the launch pad to the world's largest sand island Fraser Island. Camp, explore, see the shipwreck, go four-wheel-driving and more on this World Heritage-listed island. Fraser has more than 40 lakes and is the only place on earth where rainforest grows from only sand.

3. It's a fisherman's heaven: Three of Australia's most iconic sports fishing species - black marlin, golden trevally and barramundi - are all found on the Fraser Coast.

The Fraser Coast is home to popular sports fishing species making it a fisherman's heaven.

4. The seafood: The seafood is so top-notch here, they even started an annual festival devoted to it. Every August the region celebrates their abundance and variety of wild-caught seafood caught locally with the Hervey Bay Seafood Festival, part of the Hervey Bay Ocean Festival. And if you leave without trying the famous local scallops, you'll never forgive yourself...

5. The Hervey Bay Ocean Festival: The locals are a passionate bunch. They're water-babies at heart and use their annual Ocean Festival to shout that from the rooftops every August. Join in the paddle-out for whale conservation, the Seafood Festival as afore mentioned, the concerts, the Blessing of the Fleet and more. Check it out HERE.

So Hervey Bay may draw you in with the whales, but you'll stick around for everything else it has to offer.

For more information, head HERE.