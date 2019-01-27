COMEBACK COAST: Top citizen's plea to fly Fraser flag high

POWER OF POSITIVITY: Citizen of the Year Greig Bolderrow giving his speech at the Australia Day celebration at the Brolga in Maryborough.

THE Fraser Coast is where Greig Bolderrow was born, where he was educated at Central and Maryborough Boys' High and where he got his first job.

The 'voice of Maryborough' and well-loved former radio host met his wife in the region, built his home here and together raised two sons.

It is an area the Fraser Coast Citizen of the Year is proud of and more importantly he thinks can reach even further peaks in the coming years.

"Isn't it funny, when I was a kid we used to holiday at Hervey Bay, as the boys were growing up, we changed our holiday destination and went further afield ... all the way to Tinnanbar on the Great Sandy Strait,” Mr Bolderrow said in his speech at the Brolga Theatre on Australia Day.

"This is the area where my parents and grandparents were born and where my wife's parents and grandparents were born and worked.

"Mum owned a business in Maryborough, Dad worked at the newspaper. Grandma and Granddad owned a business in Hervey Bay, the Pier Café at the end of the Urangan pier was owned and run by them through the second World War.

"This area has been my life, and that of my family.

"This is the one place on the planet that I am so proud of, and the area that I sing the praises of whenever and wherever I can.

"The Fraser Coast has much to be proud of. Our fantastic tourist product. Fraser Island (K'gari), the beautiful safe beaches of Hervey Bay. Whales and nature experiences, and the history and heritage of Maryborough.”

True to his nature as a tireless advocate, Mr Bolderrow listed the region's other achievements from the 20,000 free immigrants who took their first steps on Australian soil right here in Maryborough to boost immigration to Walker's navy ship building.

The Fraser Coast kept the state moving with the trains built at Walkers and Downer, our timber products were used for the foundation of homes.

The district's coal helped power Queensland and our athletes have helped Australia's gold medal tally at Commonwealth and Olympic games.

"This is the home of Mary Poppins. Sorry Bowral, as councillor Paul Truscott put it so eloquently on breakfast television recently she's called Mary Poppins not Bowral Poppins,” Mr Bolderrow said.

"This is where the southern ocean hump back whales choose to bring their new born calves to go to kindergarten.

"This is the home of the Bauple nut. No it's not a Queensland nut, or a macadamia nut it's a Bauple nut.”

"I have watched the Fraser Coast go through lots of ups and lots of downs, but right now we seem to be doing something right.

"There is a vibe of positivity. Lets all ride that positivity and push this great area the Fraser Coast to even greater heights.

"It's a bloody great product. Buy it, love it, be proud of it."