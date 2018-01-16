Menu
Comedian Jimeoin to arrive on Coast in days

ON TOUR: Jimeoin will bring his tour to the Fraser Coast this weekend.
Inge Hansen
by

HE'S the comedian with a name which is hard to forget and he's visiting the Fraser Coast this weekend.

Bringing his show The Ridiculous to Hervey Bay RSL, British-born Irish stand-up comedian Jimeoin will do what he does best - make people laugh through his sheer ridiculousness.

It won't be the first time he's been to the Fraser Coast having visited a number of times before.

"I have been to Hervey Bay a few times and gone whale watching," he told the Chronicle.

"Last time I was in Maryborough I just drove to watch the sunset come out over the sugar cane fields and this old guy came over and talked to me."

KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL EVENT NEWS HERE

Jimeoin said he hoped to explore more of the region despite his busy travel schedule.

Jimeoin will perform at the Hervey Bay RSL on Saturday, January 20, from 8.30-9.30pm.

Tickets are $44 and on sale now at RSL reception of phone 4197 7444 to book.

Topics:  fcevents fcwhatson hervey bay rsl jimeoin

