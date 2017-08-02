24°
Comedian Kitty Flanagan to bring 'Smashing' show to Brolga

2nd Aug 2017 1:04 PM Updated: 1:13 PM
Kitty Flanagan returns with her brand new show SMASHING!
Kitty Flanagan returns with her brand new show SMASHING!

LOVESONGS, sex, algorithms, chimps, clowns and psychics, everything is getting 'smashed'.

Leave the kids at home unless you fancy them getting a Kitty Flanagan style education.

The well known Australian comedian is performing in Maryborough on August 18.

She has played all over the world and now tours Australia relentlessly, determined to bring her award-winning stand up shows to every regional arts centre and theatre across the country.

Kitty is a writer and performer and can be seen as herself on The Weekly with Charlie Pickering on the ABC and not as herself in the Working Dog series Utopia.

Previously she appeared in her own segment on The Project every Tuesday night.

You may have also laughed at her on the comedy news quiz programme, Have You Been Paying Attention?

 

LIVE PERFORMANCE

Hervey Bay

When: Friday August 18 at 8pm.

Where: Brolga Theatre, Maryborough.

Bookings: Ph: 4122 6060 or visit ourfrasercoast.com.au

 

Bundaberg

When: Friday August 17 at 8pm.

Where: Moncrieff Entertainment Centre, Bundaberg

Bookings: Ph: 4130 4100 or visit Moncrieff-bundaberg.com.au

