COMING SOON: Gym and cafe combo fit for 300

Tina and Chris Black, owners of Maryborough Fitness and Bodyworks. Photo: Stuart Fast

AFTER nine months of renovations, 12 tonnes of rubber flooring and 800 litres of paint, Maryborough Fitness and Bodyworks’ new Ellena St gym is almost ready to open.

The new gym replaces the old gym in Bazaar St which did not have enough floor space.

Owners Chris and Tina Black said the coronavirus crisis gave them the opportunity to take their time moving the business to the new venue.

The expansive floor space of the new building allows the gym to host more than 300 socially distant patrons.

Mrs Black said staff members spent many long days renovating and had completed the painting and flooring themselves.

The business has undergone a facelift with the old dark blue and orange theme replaced with new black and green decor.

“We thought, new premises, new look. Same name, but nice and fresh,” she said.

The new gym features separate areas for women, powerlifting, bootcamps, aerobics, exercise machine area and disabled facilities.

An adjacent cafe allows patrons to relax after a hard workout.

Mrs Black said the cafe would offer protein slices, whole foods and protein shakes.

While the couple haven’t set a date to officially reopen, Mrs Black reassured gym members they will be reopening the business and new venue soon.