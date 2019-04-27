COMING SOON: Ten Tenors bringing love songs to Maryborough

The Ten Tenors are coming to Maryborough's Brolga Theatre on May 20.

The Ten Tenors are coming to Maryborough's Brolga Theatre on May 20.

LOVE is the word when it comes to the Ten Tenor's new album.

Romantic songs had already been on the group's mind for months ahead of Paul Gelsumini's wedding.

The performer wanted the other members of the group to perform Ed Sheeran's hit song Perfect at his wedding and that sparked an idea - what if the group put together an album of romantic songs other couples could use during their special moments?

The group spent two weeks in Brisbane recording Love is in the Air, their latest album, at the start of the year and it is that album that has inspired their upcoming tour.

Michael Edwards, who has been with the group about four years, said he had enjoyed making the album and was now looking forward to going on tour.

The tour will start in Adelaide before the group travels to Maryborough's Brogla Theatre to perform on May 20.

"It will be our second performance and the second audience ever to see it," he said.

Mr Edwards said choosing which songs to have on the album was challenging.

"We did have a chat about it," he said.

"There was a pretty massive list of songs going back and forth.

"Love is a pretty broad topic."

In the end a mix of classic love songs along with newer hits made the album, which was released on April 19.

Mr Edwards is looking forward to performing All of Me by John Legend in front of the crowd.

"It's a song I've loved for a long time," he said.

The show will get underway in Maryborough from 7.30pm

A reserve tickets will cost $95, while B reserve tickets will cost $85.

To find out more, call 4122 6060.