COMING UP: Colourburst Challenge

RELAY FUNDRAISER: Sarah Martin and Kylie Howell are excited for the third annual Colourburst Challenge. Valerie Horton

KNOWING too well about the devastating impact cancer has on individuals and their families, Sarah Martin hopes to fight the disease through an unexpected way - with colour.

She is organising this year's Colourburst Challenge, which will go to her team's totally tally in this year's Relay for Life and then to cancer research.

The Colourburst Challenge, to be held at the Seafront Oval on June 30, will bring people of all ages together for a day of fun and colourful with the underlying goal of finding a cure for cancer.

"Last year my nan died of bowel cancer, and I've watching a friend lose a five-year-old to leukaemia,” Mrs Martin said.

"I'm a mum to two kids myself, it's something you are wary of.”

The Colourburst Challenge is an annual event which started in 2016, with Mrs Martin has taken over the organisational side from another fellow Relay for Life fundraiser.

The day's program will start with a kid session at 10.30am, where the young participants will alternate between fun activities, such as Zumba and dancing, and completing runs where they will be splashed with colour.

The mid-run activities will include performances of classics such as the Nutbush, Macarena and the Chicken Dance.

Then it will be a turn for adults from 1.30pm to be entertained through displays set-up by visiting gyms and running a track where they will be covered in colour themselves.

Any Shapez Fitness owner Kylie Howe will be one of the visitors coming along to entertain the crowd, giving people a change to have a go at Zumba and a workout trend called Konga.

At the end, everyone will gather with colour powder for a giant finale consisting of a major colour explosion.

Anticipating about 200 entrants, Mrs Martin thinks she will need to stock up on 100kg of colourful powder.

Money raised will contribute to Team Amigoz's Relay for Life tally, with the funds ultimately going to Cancer Council.

Tickets for the Colourburst Challenge cost $55 for adults and $35 for kids.

To buy tickets to go to the Team Amigoz Facebook page at facebook.com/amigozteam.