COMING UP: Workshop for older drivers

A WORKSHOP, targeting drivers aged 60 and older, will be held in Hervey Bay on Friday.

On 10am-1.30pm at the Urangan Community Centre, the event hopes to help older drivers stay safe on our roads.

The workshop will cover:

- changes to road rules

- new rules for merging and roundabouts

- safety and etiquette

- towing conditions

- medical considerations and the reality of diminished reflexes and reaction times

Attendees will have the option to reigster for a free one-on-one driver update with a qualified driving instructor.

To book your spot, call 1800 224 442.

