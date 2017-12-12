COMING UP: Workshop for older drivers

A WORKSHOP, targeting drivers aged 60 and older, will be held in Hervey Bay on Friday.
On 10am-1.30pm at the Urangan Community Centre, the event hopes to help older drivers stay safe on our roads.
The workshop will cover:
- changes to road rules
- new rules for merging and roundabouts
- safety and etiquette
- towing conditions
- medical considerations and the reality of diminished reflexes and reaction times
Attendees will have the option to reigster for a free one-on-one driver update with a qualified driving instructor.
To book your spot, call 1800 224 442.