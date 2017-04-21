Commando veteran to share Z Force stories

Many relics like this lucky strike cigarette packet were found on Fraser Island after World War 2, believed to be left by members of the Z Special Unit.

THIS month's Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce breakfast meeting will pay tribute to the group of servicemen known as Z Force.

The Fraser Commando School (FCS), Fraser Island, functioned as an important part of Australia's special operations program during the Second World War between October 1943 and August 1945.

The men, who became known as the Z Special Unit, trained in the island's bush, beaches and sub-tropical rainforests and essentially formed part of Australia's first Special Forces.

Secrecy has surrounded the Z Unit for decades, even after the war, but you can learn first-hand more about one of the most mysterious and successful chapters of Australia's military history at this event with guest speaker and commando veteran Jimmy Swan.

The breakfast will be held at the Hervey Bay Boat Club on Wednesday, April 26, 6.30am to 8.15am.

Cost is $20 for members and $40 for non-members.

Bookings can be made on the website at herveybaychamber.asn .au.