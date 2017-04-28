Planned 24-hr servo and shopping complex moves to next stage

An artist's impression of what the proposed Bideford St shopping complex will look like.

FRASER Coast Regional Council has called for comments on one of Hervey Bay's new major developments.



A new service station, two drive-thru centres and new shops are the staples of the plan, which will be located between Bideford St and Urangan St at Boat Harbour Drive, Torquay.



The ground plan for the proposed Bideford St development, showing the location of the new shops, servo and drive-thru stores. Contributed

Plans show the service station will operate 24 hours per day, seven days per week, while the drive-thru facilities would operate from 6am to 10pm.



Infrastructure, Planning and Development councillor Denis Chapman described it as a project that brings the "standards of shopping centres and service stations in the area up".



"It's all about jobs in the region; we look forward to more of these developments in the region," he said.



The public comment period opens Friday, April 28, and runs until Tuesday, May 23.

