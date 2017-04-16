Comments on state divisions proposal close Tuesday

The current Maryborough electorate boundary (blue area) shown with the proposed changes (red). The red area will move into the Gympie electorate. Image: Queensland Redistribution Commission.

TIARO'S lack of a community of interest with Gympie is the biggest issue with boundary changes according to Fraser Coast objectors.

Queensland Redistribution Commission released its proposal for new state electorate boundaries in February.

Voters from across the state made 1546 submissions about the proposed in the 30 days to March 27, though only 11 came from the Fraser Coast.

Eight submissions were made from residents who lived in the 4650 postcode - five of which came from Tiaro and Mungar residents - while only three submissions came from 4655.

The biggest complaint from those in Tiaro and Mungar was that their towns had no community of interest with Gympie, the electorate of which they would move if the proposed changes are accepted.

Mungar resident Darryl Stewart, who is also Tiaro & District Chamber of Commerce president, suggested the electorate of Maryborough share a common southern boundary with the Fraser Coast Regional Council's.

"While local government boundaries are not required to be aligned with State electorate boundaries, it is clear that historical commonality would be preferable to different regional focal points in relation to co-operative dealings between the two levels of government," he wrote in his submission.

Tiaro's Linda Harris and Toni Hulme both cited the lack of a community of interest, while Tiaro's Steve Sommerfeld wrote that "when the rest of Australia is close to recession, Tiaro is booming".

David Lightbody submitted a two-page report in which he outlined social, economic, regional and communicative issues about a move into Gympie.

Tinana's John Bignell took exception to Rainbow Beach's proposed move to Noosa, Granville's Nel Kooy simply said changes weren't necessary and Maryborough's W. Foster suggested the motives behind changes were political.

In Craignish, Stephen and Beverley Turner are concerned they are still without a voice as part of the Maryborough electorate, Hervey Bay's David Randall was unsure how Augustus Estate could count at Maryborough.

Urraween's Darryl Gaedtke was against his residence being moved into Maryborough cited issues such as the community of interest, and the non-existence of "demographic commonality" between Urraween and Maryborough.

The deadline for public comment on objections is at 5pm on Tuesday, April 18.