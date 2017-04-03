Commission now reviewed electoral boundaries feedback

THE Queensland Redistribution Commission (QRC) is considering the hundreds of submissions made about the proposed realignment of electoral boundaries.

In February, the QRC unveiled the state's most significant redistribution in more than 30 years after being tasked with increasing the number of electorates from 89 to 93.

The QRC has released all 1,546 submissions it received, which can be viewed at boundaries.ecq.qld.gov.au or by contacting the Commission and requesting a paper copy.

People can comment on the submissions until April 8.