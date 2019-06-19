Menu
Phil Browne - Fraser Coast Co-ord Dying With Dignity.
COMMITTEE COMING: MPs to hear end-of-life concerns

Jessica Lamb
19th Jun 2019 12:03 AM
FRASER Coast citizens will be invited to share their views with members of parliament responsible for the inquiry into aged care, palliative care and voluntary assisted dying.

Six MPs who are part of the Queensland Parliamentary Health committee will be at the Hervey Bay RSL Club on July 15 following inquiry submissions from around the region. Only people who have made written submissions to the inquiry will be eligible to speak.

Dying With Dignity Fraser Coast co-ordinator Phil Browne condemned the inquiry and said death should be about love and compassion, just as life is.

"Many have seen their loved ones suffer intolerably in their final days, and they know they deserved better," he said.

"Many Fraser Coast residents wrote submissions to the inquiry strongly supporting Voluntary Assisted Dying. Now they want to address MPs at the public hearing to explain in person why voluntary assisted dying should be a legal option," he said.

"Victoria and Western Australia have held parliamentary inquiries that confirmed palliative care cannot relieve all symptoms in all people, as well as approximately one frequently horrific suicide weekly in each state, by a person with a terminal or progressive incurable illness who was suffering intolerably."

The next free DWD information session will be held on July 12 from 2pm at the Hervey Bay Library.

Phone Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Suicide Callback Service on 1300 659 467 for support.

