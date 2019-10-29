Committee to focus on creating new jobs in the region

WHILE yesterday marked Maryborough’s first Regional Community Forum, there’s much more to come for the Heritage City.

Next week a Regional Community Cabinet will be held in Maryborough, focusing on regional jobs and economic development.

“Jobs and economic development are at the heart of everything my Government does,” Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said during the announcement last week.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said it was big news for the city and would build on yesterday’s regional forum, which brought together 20 members of the community to discuss key issues from around the region.

In addition to the Cabinet meeting, new Regional Jobs Committees are being set up by the State Government across Queensland to help grow local industries and develop skilled workforces, including on the Fraser Coast.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said the Fraser Coast Jobs Committee will help grow the region’s economy.

“Agriculture, healthcare, social assistance, manufacturing and tourism have been identified as the four priority focus areas for skills and jobs in Maryborough and the Fraser Coast,” Mr Saunders said.

“The committee will collaborate with industry and training organisations to develop the skills our region needs and get more workers into jobs.

“We know small business is our state’s biggest employer.

“Access to diverse skills means more jobs and stronger regions, and that’s in everybody’s best interests.”

Minister for Training and Skills Development Shannon Fentiman said Townsville, Mackay, Fraser Coast, Springfield, Toowoomba and Redlands would host the first six Regional Jobs Committees supported by $900,000 from the State Government.

“These new committees will bring together local business, government, community leaders, training providers, industry representatives, high schools and unions to develop regional job and training plans,” Ms Fentiman said.

“These plans will help each region to be able to plan for the future training and skills needs specific to each region.

“The committees will use the plans to advocate for investment in training and skills which will help the region’s existing and emerging industries grow.”