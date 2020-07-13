Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A car rolled down the Urangan boat ramp into the boat harbour.
A car rolled down the Urangan boat ramp into the boat harbour.
News

COMMODORE CALAMITY: Car slips into ocean

Jessica Cook
13th Jul 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DAY out on the water turned into an unexpected trip underwater after a boatie’s car and trailer rolled down a ramp and into the ocean on Saturday.

Police were called to the Urangan Boat Harbour Boat Ramp at 4pm to find the man’s car and boat trailer fully submerged.

Police provided traffic control as bystanders gathered to watch a tow truck recover the Holden Commodore.

A car has rolled down the Urangan boat ramp into the ocean.
A car has rolled down the Urangan boat ramp into the ocean.

The Chronicle understands the car was in the water for about an hour.

No one was injured.

This is not the first time a car has taken a swim on the Fraser Coast this year.

In February, a stolen ute was found abandoned and submerged in the Burrum River Howard.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Devastating’: Coast sporting club could be forced to fold

        premium_icon ‘Devastating’: Coast sporting club could be forced to fold

        News More than 100 local athletes will be affected if the club is forced to fold

        $1.3m roads upgrade starts today

        premium_icon $1.3m roads upgrade starts today

        Council News New footpaths and roads to make Coast streets safer

        The obscure red light rule costing drivers a motza

        premium_icon The obscure red light rule costing drivers a motza

        Crime "I’ve not been aware of this road rule for 45 years"

        One new case as Queensland vaccine trial begins

        premium_icon One new case as Queensland vaccine trial begins

        News One new case of coronavirus has been recorded in Queensland overnight. It comes as...