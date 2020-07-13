COMMODORE CALAMITY: Car slips into ocean

A car rolled down the Urangan boat ramp into the boat harbour.

A car rolled down the Urangan boat ramp into the boat harbour.

A DAY out on the water turned into an unexpected trip underwater after a boatie’s car and trailer rolled down a ramp and into the ocean on Saturday.

Police were called to the Urangan Boat Harbour Boat Ramp at 4pm to find the man’s car and boat trailer fully submerged.

Police provided traffic control as bystanders gathered to watch a tow truck recover the Holden Commodore.

A car has rolled down the Urangan boat ramp into the ocean.

The Chronicle understands the car was in the water for about an hour.

No one was injured.

This is not the first time a car has taken a swim on the Fraser Coast this year.

In February, a stolen ute was found abandoned and submerged in the Burrum River Howard.