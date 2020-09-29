Common theme in M’boro woman’s ‘annoying’ repeat offending

A MARYBOROUGH court has heard how a woman's mental health struggles contributed to her offending.

Kathleen Theresa Maslen appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court charged with drug, assault and public nuisance offences.

"Her issue has always been her mental health," defence lawyer Morgan Harris said.

He said his client had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, post-traumatic stress syndrome and anxiety.

She had been homeless at various times and had expressed suicidal tendencies.

Maslen was back on medication to manage her mental health issues, Mr Harris said, and had regained contact with her children.

"That is the biggest factor to keep her on track," he said.

"She has been able to identify triggers that lead to her mental health episodes."

Magistrate Kurt Fowler said aside from the drug charges, much of Maslen's offending behaviour were essentially "annoying" nuisance offences.

Maslen was given a 15 month probation order and fined $2500.

Convictions were recorded.

* Do you need help? Contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.