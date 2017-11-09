Menu
GALLERY: Commonwealth Games selector shares tips with locals

SHARING TIPS: Australian Bowls Selector for the 2018 Gold Coast Games Kelvin Kerkow showing the locals his tip on bowling.
Jodie Callcott
by

DAY three of the Fraser Shores Retirement Villages lifestyle festival saw 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games bowls selector Kelvin Kerkow sharing tips and tactics for an improved bowling style. About 50 people attended the day which started with morning tea with Mr Kerkow, before heading up to the bowling green for a demonstration and coaching.

INDY SCENE

WHAT: Bowls Spectacular with Kelvin Kerkow.

WHERE: Fraser Shores Retirement Villages One, 58 Nissen St, Pialba.

WHEN: Wednesday, November 1.

PHOTOS: Jodie Callcott.

 

Topics:  2018 commonwealth games fccommunity fraser shores retirement villages hervey bay lawn bowls

Fraser Coast Chronicle

