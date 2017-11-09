GALLERY: Commonwealth Games selector shares tips with locals

SHARING TIPS: Australian Bowls Selector for the 2018 Gold Coast Games Kelvin Kerkow showing the locals his tip on bowling.

SHARING TIPS: Australian Bowls Selector for the 2018 Gold Coast Games Kelvin Kerkow showing the locals his tip on bowling. Jodie Callcott

DAY three of the Fraser Shores Retirement Villages lifestyle festival saw 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games bowls selector Kelvin Kerkow sharing tips and tactics for an improved bowling style. About 50 people attended the day which started with morning tea with Mr Kerkow, before heading up to the bowling green for a demonstration and coaching.

INDY SCENE

WHAT: Bowls Spectacular with Kelvin Kerkow.

WHERE: Fraser Shores Retirement Villages One, 58 Nissen St, Pialba.

WHEN: Wednesday, November 1.

PHOTOS: Jodie Callcott.