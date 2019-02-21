Revealed: How golden were our Games

Australian team members during the closing ceremony of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games last year

THE Gold Coast Commonwealth Games will boost the Queensland economy by almost $2.5 billion, a new report reveals.

Preliminary data from analysis by researchers at Griffith University, obtained by The Courier-Mail, forecasts an increase in gross state product of $2.48 billion attributed to the event last April - $477 million above the figure predicted in a pre-Games assessment compiled by the university in 2017.

The figures cover a nine-year period, 2013 to 2022, leading up to, during and after the Commonwealth Games.

The return is almost double the $1.5 billion it cost to stage the event.

Just over $1.8 billion of the total benefit is expected on the Gold Coast.

The new data also indicate about 1.27 million visitors will be attracted to Queensland as a result of exposure through the Commonwealth Games - an increase of 100,000 from the earlier report.

That does not include those who attended the 12-day event itself.

The rise in forecast economic benefit is largely due to success in securing additional national and international events.

They include SportAccord, the world's biggest annual sports conference, which will bring nearly 2000 officials from more than 100 governing bodies and associations to the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre for six days in May.

Securing the Logies TV awards and the Eurovision - Australia Decides event are also being linked to the exposure gained through the Games.

"There's no doubt the Commonwealth Games were a boon for Queensland's economy," Tourism Industry Development Minister Kate Jones said.

"More than ever before, major sporting events are being used as a platform to create new trade and investment opportunities.

"This new economic modelling shows that out Trade 2018 program achieved that for Queensland.

White whale Migaloo was a feature of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games opening ceremony.

"We also know that more than a million extra tourists will come to Queensland as a result of the games, which will deliver a long-term boost to our tourism industry.

"Ensuring we keep our Commonwealth Games venues full us another key part of our legacy strategy.

"The data we're seeing shows that we're securing new events for Queensland at an unprecedented rate."

The $2.5 billion economic fillip is made up of forecast additional spending by tourists and visitors, private investment and extra trade.

The Courier-Mail reported last week that the trade and investment program run in conjunction with the Games is predicted to generate $480 million in direct foreign expenditure for Queensland.

The new analysis suggests more than 21,000 full-time jobs will be created over the nine years through expenditure related to the Games, up 600 from the initial report.