Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A major Australian bank is experiencing issues with its online banking services, with customers unable to login.
A major Australian bank is experiencing issues with its online banking services, with customers unable to login.
News

Commonwealth online banking crashes

by Rhiannon Tuffield
1st Apr 2021 6:28 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Commonwealth Bank users are experiencing issues with online banking, with customers unable to login to the NetBank service.

The bank confirmed its services were down and has told customers its IT team was looking into the issue.

"We are aware some of you are experiencing difficulties accessing our services and we're currently investigating," a Commonwealth Bank spokesperson said on Twitter.

 

Originally published as Commonwealth online banking crashes

commonwealth bank netbank

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Restrictions Q&A: What you can and can’t do explained

        Premium Content Restrictions Q&A: What you can and can’t do explained

        Health The lockdown may be over but Queensland is still subject to many restrictions. Here are all your questions answered.

        How to livestream 70 plus Australian hockey matches

        Premium Content How to livestream 70 plus Australian hockey matches

        Hockey How to livestream 70 plus Australian U15s and U18s hockey titles

        Man bolted from police with lunch box full of drugs

        Premium Content Man bolted from police with lunch box full of drugs

        Crime He was busted with 9.181g of MDMA and 7.405g of methamphetamines.

        Inside the Coast's hottest new dining destination

        Premium Content Inside the Coast's hottest new dining destination

        News It's high quality Modern Australian dining "without being pretentious"