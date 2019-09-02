Communication to last a lifetime

Lifelong friends Doug and Mavis Goddard will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on September 5.

MAKING time for each other and communication have been big factors for Doug and Mavis Goddard who will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary today.

The couple met at the Presbyterian Fellowship of Australia - a youth group attached to the church.

They would hang out all together for fellowship and games but would also enjoy window shopping on Saturday evenings before going to the pictures.

Most of the group still get together on a regular basis to play cards, holiday and celebrate anniversaries and birthdays.

"We would all get together for milkshakes at Kings Cafe and the Bluebird Cafe, and go dancing," Mrs Goddard said.

"The annual Railway Picnics at Hervey Bay were a must visit."

BESTIES: Getting together for New Year's Eve in 1983 at the Goddard's were (back from left) Lorraine Reynolds (deceased), Maurie Reynolds, Ron Prove, (front from left) Doug Goddard, Mavis Goddard and Mareen Prove. contributed

Mavis was only 16 when she met a 21 year old Doug and her father mentioned to Doug that she was not going to marry before 21.

"He did say to Doug that if he like to hang around until that time he had no objection," she said.

"We were married two weeks after my birthday."

The couple say they have been friends all their lives and "just enjoy each others company.

"We were all of the same age and our families all grew up together," she said.

They were both born and bred, and worked, in Maryborough.

Doug worked at Horsburghs, later working his way up to dispatch manager. After 23 years he changed employment to a cost clerk at Warrys Limited for another 16 years and then as manager at Warry's Fishing Tackle for eight years.

Horsburghs' employees held a reunion in 1994 with (from left) Maurie and Lorraine Reynolds, Glen and Blanch Byrne, John and Marcia Barlow, Mavis and Doug Goddard, Ron and Maureen Prove, Dallas and Isabelle Burt, and Lola Godfrey. contributed

Prior to marriage, Mavis worked as a stenographer at Corser, Sheldon and Gordon for five years.

The Maryborough couple had two children and held various positions in clubs their children attended including swimming, athletics, soccer, basketball and tennis.

Doug was a foundation member and first treasurer of the Maryborough Pistol Club and Mavis returned to work as a secretary at WJ Reinhold and Partners for 23 years.

Then in 1995 Doug got bowel cancer and after radical surgery his surgeon advised him to give work away and go and enjoy life.

So the couple retired and partook on their two great loves - family and travelling.

They had already caravanned Australia extensively.

"We thought well we are good ambassadors for our country let's go overseas.

"We wanted to go overseas while we were still young and healthy and could walk and do everything which we did."

They have visited Europe, Canada, Alaska, Africa, New Zealand, America east and west, and Scandinavian countries.

It has been five years since they have been overseas but will celebrate their 60th with a cruise along the Vietnam Coast, Cambodia, and Thailand.