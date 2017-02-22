Community appalled over attack on pregnant woman

Terri Williams - 8 mths pregnant - was walking her dogs at Ululah Lagoons when a teenager on a bicycle allegedly punched her in the back as he rode past.

THE community is appalled by the lack of respect from the younger generation after heavily pregnant Terri Williams was the victim of an attack while walking her dog.

Terri Williams, who is 35 weeks pregnant, was walking her dogs through Ululah Park on Monday evening when a teenager on a bicycle allegedly threw a punch, landing on Ms Williams' back, when the expecting mother turned she saw the teenager laughing with a friend while riding off.

Following the report we did a shout out on Facebook asking: Do you think respect is gone in the younger generation or it has always been like this?

Chronicle reader Brenden Evans believes respect has always been the same but thinks the court system is getting too lenient on young offenders.

"With the courts getting ever softer on offenders, they now act out these acts of violence because they consider themselves untouchable," he said.

Emma Ridden believes respect from the younger generations is only going to get worse.

"Its only going to get worse with soft courts, parental rights being stripped and children being given more and more freedom," she said.

Emma believes the youth need boundaries to stop this kind of behaviour from happening.

Ashleigh Devlin was disgusted by the behaviour.

"Oh, my God... how horrible! Absolutely disgusting... I hope that this woman is okay and that they can catch and punish the teen responsible," she said.

Chronicle reader Robert Reakes thinks many kids today have no respect and neither do their parents.

"The kids are just learning by the example set for them...don't want to try in life because they get rewarded for coming last, don't want to work because they get free money from the government just like mum and dad," Robert said.

"Society is going down the toilet."

Commenting on behalf of the younger generation Joel Berry apologised.

"I apologise for all the for all the misfits and delinquents that do appalling stuff like this," he said.

David John Burns believes respect went out the window when mum's when back to work, mums and dads stopped smacking there kids and the cane got banned.

Ralph Mounfield thinks a lack of discipline has resulted in the disrespect from the youth.

Belinda Mason thinks parents are the problem.

"Respect starts with them," she said.