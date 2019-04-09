Community bank triples size of Bay branch

BENDIGO Bank Hervey Bay has entered its next phase, now operating from a new location almost three times the size of its previous one.

The community bank, which injects 80 per cent of profit into helping local groups, hired two new employees in the lead-up to the move.

Branch manager Tim Evans said creating the new set-up was vital for catering to the needs of customers going forward.

He said in a new banking trend, customers mainly came in-store only when they needed help from staff to solve their issues.

The modern set-up features plenty of areas where customers can chat one-on-one with staff and get the help they need in comfort.

"We are thrilled to be open in our new location,” Mr Evans said.

"There has been an upgrade in technology, including the addition of a coin counter, which is sure to be of use to community groups who run sausage sizzle fundraisers.”

The change in the size and quality of the premises may be major, but the distance bank staff moved was not.

The new bank is located about 40m away from its previous spot on Main St - it's in the same building, just in a different shop.

Since Mr Evans joined the company about three years ago, the employee numbers at the Hervey Bay location have nearly doubled and a Maryborough branch was opened last year.

"Bendigo Bank is now the fifth largest bank in Australia,” he said.

"We are rapidly growing.”

Bendigo Bank's next round of funding will be announced in the coming months. Interested applicants are advised to keep an eye out on the Facebook page of their local Bendigo Bank branch.

Last year, organisations including the Burrum Heads Rural Fire Brigade, River Heads Progress Association and Fraser Coast Mountain Bike Club benefited from funding.

The Hervey Bay branch was established in 2006.

Bendigo Bank Hervey Bay is now located at Shop 7, 55 Main St, Hervey Bay.