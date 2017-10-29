Community camaraderie: Relay raises $70,121 so far

RELAY for Life may have been down on numbers this year but more money was raised than last year as the community came together to remember lost loved ones, honour survivors and help with the fight against cancer.

As the final team left the field on Sunday after a mammoth night at Seafront Oval, Hervey Bay Relay for Life organiser Kay Nixon did the final counts so far with $70,121 raised and that's not including team fundraising at the event.

"We believe it will be up around the $80,000 once teams bank funds from the event later in the week,” Ms Nixon said.

"Less teams raised more money this year and it's the first year we've had three teams raise over $10,000,” she said.

The team to raise the most was Bay Explores at $11,519.97, followed by Tea and Toasters which had a total of $11,301.31 and in third place, the Fraser Coast Chronicle raised $10.253.05.

But it wasn't all about the money raised.

"The community camaraderie blows my mind,” Ms Nixon said.

"It doesn't matter if it is your first or tenth relay the sense of the relay family is amazing,” she said.

There was a touching candlelight ceremony where relay participants wrote a message on a bag for a loved one who had died or been touched by cancer with a candle inside.

A slide show with photos of loved ones lost to cancer played while the relay family held each other for support after organisers encouraged participants to give someone a hug, even if you didn't know them.

"The sense of family blows my mind year after year,” Ms Nixon said.

"We're not a huge community so it is just amazing to see so many people come back year after year who believe in the same goals as we do.”