How Fraser Coast community can win battle of the bulge

USE IT: Working out on the public exercise equipment at Torquay is Samantha Hardy - she uses them 2-3 times a week. Alistair Brightman

THE nation has been fighting a losing battle against the bulge, with Australia's adult obesity rate rising by 27 per cent over the past 10 years.

The Australian Health Tracker has revealed the shocking statistics just in time for World Obesity Day - but there are ways the community can fight back.

Professor Rosemary Calder from the Mitchell Institute at Victoria University said as well as addressing socio-economic disadvantages and enabling people to be more physically active, action could also be taken when it came to what we were putting in our mouths.

Prof Calder said more broadly there was a need to look at our policies around sugar and salt content in processed foods.

"The UK, for example, has successfully supported significant reductions in the salt content in processed food, a major contributor to poor health, particularly in low socio-economic communities," she said.

Cancer Council Queensland has also joined the fight against obesity, with chief executive Chris McMillan saying that cutting down on sugar-sweetened beverages and junk food would play a significant role.

"Many people don't realise the impact of sugary drinks on weight gain," she said.

"For example, one 600mL bottle of regular soft drink contains 16 teaspoons of sugar.

"Research has shown that 13 types of cancer are more common in people who are above a healthy weight and one of the easiest things people can do to reduce their risk is to reduce sugary drink consumption."

"Given over 60 per cent of Queensland adults are above a healthy weight and 40 per cent are not active enough, we have the potential to prevent a significant number of cancers in Queensland and potentially save thousands of lives," she said.