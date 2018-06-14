Community celebrates our Commonwealth Games heroes

The fabulous volunteers who represented the region on a world stage at the Commonwealth Games celebrated their achievements alongside Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour and Hervey Bay's gold medal winner Matthew Hauser.

A GREEN and gold celebration got underway at the Maryborough Markets on Thursday as the efforts of the Fraser Coast volunteers who helped out on a world stage at the Commonwealth Games was honoured.

The civic ceremony was held on the town green near Maryborough City Hall, with Councillor Darren Everard and Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour paying tribute to those who gave of their time to make the Gold Coast event so terrific.

Also there for the occasion was gold medallist Matthew Hauser, whose achievements were also celebrated.

A large cake decorated with green and gold was cut and Mr Hauser helped with the weekly firing of the time cannon.

Volunteer Helen Rekdale spoke of how much she enjoyed being part of a Games.

Stationed at Carrara Stadium, where the opening and closing ceremonies were held, along with the track and field events.

Ms Rekdale helped people get in and out of the stadium, assisted people into their seats and "watched as much of the Games as I possibly could".

She said the opening ceremony was the best part of her experience.

"Seeing the actual opening ceremony and all the amazing athletes coming in, it was just so exciting," she said.

Cr Everard said it was exciting to honour the volunteers as well as Mr Hauser, while Cr Seymour said it was important to have a civic reception for the gold medallist and those who made the Games possible.

"I think it was so exciting here on the Fraser Coast to see Matthew win gold," he said.

"I think for people on the Fraser Coast who have followed his career these past few years it's been really inspiring to see a local compete on the world stage."

Mr Hauser also addressed the crowd, telling those gathered how grateful he was for the support of the region and the work done by the volunteers.