Community centre team spreading kindness throughout area

SHARING SMILES: The packs include tea samplers from The Wandering Teapot, a kindness card and an Easter activity.

A MISSION of kindness has been carried out across the region by staff at the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre.

The team wanted to spread kindness in ion the community as the coronavirus pandemic continues to hit home, dropping off thank you packs to all of the region's supermarket stores, including security officers.

The team also visited hospitals and emergency services personnel to thank them for their hard work.

The packs included tea samplers from The Wandering Teapot, a kindness card and an Easter activity.

The staff are encouraging people to print and share a kindness card aimed at assisting those who were self-isolating and might be in need of a phone call, groceries or medicine during the pandemic.

Help from volunteer drivers was also being requested, withnthose able to help asked to call 4190 3080l

The heartfelt gesture came after the centre itself was impacted by the pandemic.

The Hervey Bay Community Care Centre, Urangan Community Centre and Reconnect Youth Centre have been forced to close their doors.

The centre has been serving care packages to the community after the staff were forced to suspend meal service until further notice.

The Play with Your Kids Playgroup was suspended due to social distancing restrictions, as well as community workshops.

The Wandering Teapot Cafe will now only provide takeaway services and in disposable cups A number of events were suspended, cancelled or postponed.

That includes their family fun day, youth arts competition, Romanian Culture Caf, which was set down for April 2, Comfort Kitchen from March 25 to April 8, GetOnline Qld from March 20, Homework Club and the Volunteer Movie Night.

A statement from the centre said hygiene was a priority and proper hand sanitising and hygiene practices were being followed, as well as increasing support over the phone and limiting face-to-face contact.