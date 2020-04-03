Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SHARING SMILES: The packs include tea samplers from The Wandering Teapot, a kindness card and an Easter activity.
SHARING SMILES: The packs include tea samplers from The Wandering Teapot, a kindness card and an Easter activity.
News

Community centre team spreading kindness throughout area

Carlie Walker
3rd Apr 2020 4:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MISSION of kindness has been carried out across the region by staff at the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre.

The team wanted to spread kindness in ion the community as the coronavirus pandemic continues to hit home, dropping off thank you packs to all of the region's supermarket stores, including security officers.

The team also visited hospitals and emergency services personnel to thank them for their hard work.

The packs included tea samplers from The Wandering Teapot, a kindness card and an Easter activity.

The staff are encouraging people to print and share a kindness card aimed at assisting those who were self-isolating and might be in need of a phone call, groceries or medicine during the pandemic.

Help from volunteer drivers was also being requested, withnthose able to help asked to call 4190 3080l

The heartfelt gesture came after the centre itself was impacted by the pandemic.

The Hervey Bay Community Care Centre, Urangan Community Centre and Reconnect Youth Centre have been forced to close their doors.

The centre has been serving care packages to the community after the staff were forced to suspend meal service until further notice.

The Play with Your Kids Playgroup was suspended due to social distancing restrictions, as well as community workshops.

The Wandering Teapot Cafe will now only provide takeaway services and in disposable cups A number of events were suspended, cancelled or postponed.

That includes their family fun day, youth arts competition, Romanian Culture Caf, which was set down for April 2, Comfort Kitchen from March 25 to April 8, GetOnline Qld from March 20, Homework Club and the Volunteer Movie Night.

A statement from the centre said hygiene was a priority and proper hand sanitising and hygiene practices were being followed, as well as increasing support over the phone and limiting face-to-face contact.

More Stories

coronavirus fraser coast hervey bay neighbourhood centre kindness
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bay bin chick goes viral with fancy dress challenge

        premium_icon Bay bin chick goes viral with fancy dress challenge

        News ‘Our bins get out more than we do right now, so let’s dress up for the occasion’

        Coast's Play School star helps kids understand pandemic

        premium_icon Coast's Play School star helps kids understand pandemic

        News ‘It’s something so many families are at home dealing with’

        New Bay business at risk of folding a month after opening

        premium_icon New Bay business at risk of folding a month after opening

        News Funding of $130 billion over six months for JobKeeper

        News you need: 28 days of digital access for free

        premium_icon News you need: 28 days of digital access for free

        News If you want the paper delivered as well it's just a $1 a day