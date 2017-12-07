Community congratulates graduate with Aspergers

Year 12 St James graduate, John Bentley has surpassed his personal academic expectations. Diagnosed with aspergers, Bentley once considered dropping out and credits his school for getting him through. He thrilled his family by graduating high school with academic awards for engineering and prevocational maths. He was also recognised, by the school, with a Shining Light Award.

THERE has been overwhelming support for a much-loved high school graduate on the Fraser Coast.

When John Bentley started high school, he never thought he'd graduate.

Suffering from Aspergers, he didn't enjoy school and faced many difficulties.

But last month, the 17-year-old stood beside his peers as he accepted his year 12 certificate from St James Lutheran College.

Wendy Spurway said well done John and thanked the staff at St James.

"A great effort," she said.

"Also to Talei and Ann Fleming and the wonderful staff of St James Lutheran College who were all there to support John along his journey."

Jodie Darren congratulated John on his efforts.

"Way to go ...congratulations, you can always do the things people have doubts on," she said.

"My son (asd) graduated Year 12 a couple of years ago and it is an amazing achievement... good luck for your future mate."

Robert Macfie said John's next hurdle would be in the workplace.

"John your next hurdle will be to convince future bosses that you are fully capable as it is the general rule of the thumb that youths like you are overlooked by the education people and placed on the wood heap and forgotten," he said.

"My congratulations to you John get out their and show them how wrong they are.

"I have a nineteen year old grandson just like you and many thanks to people at he Maryborough Computers Users Club and teachers at the TAFE at both Maryborough and Hervey Bay."

Chronicle reader Audra Bosley wished John all the best on the next chapter.

Judy Hodgkinson congratulated John.

"You are quite an amazing young man," she said.

His proud mum Talei Bentley Thanked everyone for their support.



