Community digs deep after family dies in horror crash

MAKING A DIFFERENCE: Oscar Malmros, the owner of Bean Beat, is helping to raising money to donate to the funeral costs of the Hervey Bay family killed in a horror crash. Alistair Brightman

THE community is digging deep after the tragic deaths of a Hervey Bay mother and her four children on Monday.

Charmaine Harris McLeod and her children Aaleyn, Matilda, Wyatt and Zaidok were killed when the car they were travelling in collided with a truck after the 35-year-old mum tried to overtake another truck on the Bunya Highway at Kumbia.

The Fraser Coast community was shocked by the news and many have contributed to a Go Fund Me Page set up to raise funds for funerals of the victims.

Hervey Bay's Bean Beat cafes have thrown their support behind the cause.

On Saturday the business will donate 50c from every coffee sold towards the fundraising effort.

Donation tins will be set up at both Esplanade stores so customers can also make donations.

The tins will remain at the businesses until June 7 and the public is welcome to continue giving until then.

Daniel Andrews, who helps run the family-owned business, was quick to stress that it was not a Bean Beat initiative, but a way for the whole community to make a contribution.

He said Hervey Bay had been devastated by the tragedy and many people wanted to help the remaining family members as they grieved.

"It's the worst tragedy everyone had seen in quite some time," Mr Andrews said.

Celine Louie from Frog Organic Boxes is also auctioning off a big box filled with organic fruit and vegetables, with proceeds to go towards the fundraising efforts.

Find Frog Organic Boxes on Facebook for details and to make a bid.

The Go Fund Me page has so far raised more than $13,700 towards its $30,000 goal.