Community digs deep for T time

Fraser Coast Fundraising Group Cancer Council Qld members (back from left) Margaret Miller, Carol Ryan, Decima Miller, Kay Park, Pat Kameric, Noelene Schiefelbein, Wide Bay Burnett regional fundraiser senior co-ordinator Jillian Huth, (seated from left) Cheryl Powell, Joan and Grahame Nowitzke, and Glenda Schubert at their T for All morning tea fundraiser at the Maryborough RSL. Boni Holmes

EVEN in tough economic times the Fraser Coast community still digs deep to support organisations raising funds for cancer.

The Fraser Coast Fundraising Group Cancer Council Queensland who amalgamated their Maryborough and Hervey Bay branches held its annual morning tea to a packed house.

CCQ volunteer of 21 years Pat Kameric said the group worked well together.

"It has been lovely to have the Hervey Bay people come up and us go down," Pat said.

She said they weren't the only group struggling to raise funds.

"Everybody I have spoken to have said it hasn't been a good year for donations.

"We have still got such great community support."

The group have won highest fundraiser in the region for several years and Wide Bay Burnett regional fundraiser senior co-ordinator Jillian Huth said it was absolutely mind-boggling how they manage to bring in an amazing amount of money.

"They have raised $30,000 this year and this event will tip them over that," Jillian said.

"I think the beauty of events like this is it does offer a nice distraction for people who are going through those hard times.

"I think it is part of the reason why people are so generous - they do want to still have something to look forward to."

She said it was simple events like a morning tea that offered a day out, a bit of fun and catch up with friends.

"It is events like this where we can get the message out like 131120 and counselling services, accommodation facilities and the research we are doing.

"A lot of people in our region still have to travel to Brisbane for treatment and having those facilities available at no cost is where the money from events like this are going."

Jillian said it was lovely to have volunteers who give up their time and energy to put the event together.

"It takes a lot of effort - co-ordinating prizes and raffles, food and tables - they have done a real amazing job."