Community events on the Fraser Coast

Urangan Pier Park Community Markets are held Saturday from 7am. Alistair Brightman

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 8

Learn to dance

LEARN popular dance styles including mixers, new vogue, old time and more with COMBO. No partner required.

Held from 7-9.30pm each week at Dan Dinna, 459 Boat Harbour Dr, Torquay.

Costs $4 which includes coffee or tea.

For information, phone 41254173.

Hawaiian Hula Dance

JOIN Leandra for a Hawaiian hula dance class held each week from 7pm at Ocean Tree Yoga Studio, 414A Charlton Esplanade, Torquay.

Sessions cost $15. For more information, phone 0418404166 or email alohaohanacontact@gmail.com.

Mixed Probus

THE Mixed Probus Club of Hervey Bay City Inc. will meet at 9.15am on February 22, at the new venue, upstairs at the Hervey Bay Boat Club, Buccaneer Dr, Urangan.

Come along and meet new friends. A representative from Queensland Ambulance Services will be speaking on the day. Those attending are welcome to stay for lunch after the meeting.

For more information, phone Judith on 0458008087 or Sue 0413202448.

Rattle and rhyme

INTRODUCE your child to language through song at Hervey Bay Library, 161 Old Maryborough Rd, Pialba each Thursday at 10.30am.

Visit frasercoast.qld.gov.au/ libraries for more information.

Cool country

COOL Country will have their practice night from 6.30pm at the Senior Citizens Hall, corner of Denman Camp Rd and Totness St, Torquay.

For information, phone Jenny 0407150015.

Ken and Joella from ZPAC country club.

Zumba Gold with Dee

ZUMBA Gold with Dee at River Heads Community Centre, Ariadne St, River Heads from 10am.

For information, phone 0401866077.

Gatakers Artspace

VISIT the exhibition What I Read in the Papers, at Gatakers Artspace, 311 Kent St, Maryborough, open 10am-4pm week days and 10am-1pm on weekends.

The exhibition by Val McIntosh is works on paper, including drawings in a variety of media, prints, paper, sculptures and art books.

Runs everyday until Sunday, February 25.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 9

Rattle and rhyme

INTRODUCE your child to language through song at Hervey Bay Library, 161 Old Maryborough Rd, Pialba each Friday at 9.30am and 10.30am.

Visit frasercoast.qld.gov.au/ libraries for more information.

Twilight market

BUZERS Bazaar twilight market is held each Friday from 1-6pm, 412 Charlton Esplanade, Torquay.

For information, email bayconnect@hotmail.com.

Refit with Dee

DANCE, fitness and movement class at 5.30pm,

25 Neils St, Pialba.

For information, phone 0401866077.

Belly and Bollywood dance

ARABIAN Nights Bollywood Dreams hold classes at 6pm at the CWA Hall, 19 Pugul St, Urangan.

Costs $10 or $8 for concession card holders.

For more information, phone Lorna on 0416463686.

Equilibrium by Graham Voller

HELD at the Fraser Coast Cultural Centre, 166 Old Maryborough Rd, Pialba each day until Sunday, March 11.

An art exhibition by Graham Voller and described as a fine balance between light and dark, love and hate, acceptance and rejection and life and death.

For more information, phone 41974206.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 10

Story time

ENHANCE social, physical, emotional and cognitive skills with sessions including story telling, singing, puppets, props and a craft activity at Hervey Bay Library, 161 Old Maryborough Rd, Pialba each Saturday at 10.30am.

Visit frasercoast.qld.gov.au/ libraries for more information.

Pier Park Community Markets

THE Pier Park Community Markets are located adjacent to the Urangan Pier, Pier St, Urangan.

Fresh produce, art and crafts, leather goods, local wood carvings, furniture, clothing, jewellery and more.

Held from 7am-1pm.

For information, email pierparkcommunitymarkets inc@gmail.com.

Maryborough Heritage walk tour

TAKE a guided walking tour of the city with one of their local guides.

Dressed in period costume, their guides will help you discover Maryborough's colourful past and take you back to a time when Maryborough was a thriving port, and the place where about 22,000 new settlers took their first steps on Australian soil.

The free tour departs City Hall, 388 Kent St, Maryborough, Saturday's from 9am.

For more information, phone 1800214789.

Burrum Heads Village Market

HELD on the second Saturday of each month from 7-11am, Burrum Heads Community Hall, Cnr Burrum Heads Rd and Howard St, Burrum Heads.

Sites cost $10 with all proceeds donated to various charities.

Hand crafted items from locals, fruit and vegetables, a barbecue held by the SES, coffee and cakes.

For information, phone Nev 41295948.

Torquay Beachside Markets

FRESH seasonal produce, handmade items, original gift ware and entertainment.

Held from 8am to 1pm, opposite the Torquay Post Office, 414 Charlton Esplanade, Torquay.

Held on the second and fourth Saturday of each month.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 11

Weekly Club Session

The ZPAC Country, Rock

and Blues meets each Sunday from noon at 15 Zepher St, Scarness.

Play or sing solo or with

our live band.

Costs $2 for members

and $5 for non-members.

Free entry for children

under 15 years.

For information phone

Ken on 0419654560.

Koala markets

HELD at 9-11 Kruger Ct, Urangan, from 6am to noon.

Items on offer includes trash and treasure, arts and crafts, cakes and jams.

For more information, phone 41289305, or email koalamarkets@yahoo.com.au.

Held on the second, fourth and fifth Sunday of the month.

Cool Country open day

JOIN Cool Country for their first open day for 2018 at the Senior Citizen's Hall, Totness St, Torquay from noon.

Walk-in's are welcome.

Costs $5 for adults, free entry for children.

For more information, phone Jenny 0407150015.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 12

Toddler time

A FUN-FILLED program for children 18 months to three years, including stories, action songs, rhymes and sensory activities.

Every Monday at the Hervey Bay Library, 161 Old Maryborough Rd, Pialba at 10am and 11am.

For information, email library@frasercoast.qld.gov.au.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 13

Fitness by Denise

JOIN Denise, a certified, registered and experienced instructor, each Tuesday for light pace aerobics from 9am, and/or chi ball, from 10am at the Hervey Bay Sailing Club, 427 Charlton Esplanade, Hervey Bay.

Bring-your-own mat and weights for aerobics.

Cost is $10 a class, or $12 for two classes in a row.

Maximum cost is $20 for two days.

Phone 0420857542, or email fitnessby denise@aapt. net.au for more information.

Meditation

THE Hervey Bay APSL offers meditation classes every Tuesday at 10am, 61 Hunter St, Pialba.

Come along to our meditation classes, learn how to relax and unwind from our busy, stressful lives.

Costs $3 and includes light refreshments.

For information, phone 41248532.

Story time

ENHANCE social, physical, emotional and cognitive skills with sessions including story telling, singing, puppets, props and a craft activity at Hervey Bay Library, 161 Old Maryborough Rd, Pialba each Saturday at 9.15am, 10.15am and 11.15am.

Visit frasercoast.qld.gov.au/ libraries for more information.

Refit with Dee

DANCE, fitness and movement class at 9.30am,

25 Neils St, Pialba.

For information, phone 0401866077.

Zumba kids

ZUMBA for children aged six to 13 years with Dee.

Held at the Pialba Memorial Hall, 5 Main St, Pialba from 4.30pm.

For more information, phone 0401866077.

Meditation

JOIN Bianca Sands, a certified and experienced meditation instructor for a unique and powerful meditation experience at Ocean Tree Yoga Studio,

414 Charlton Esplanade, Torquay from 9.30-10.45am Suitable for beginner and experienced meditators.

Bring your own towel / sarong, water bottle.

Cost is $12 for Meditation Members, $14 for OTYS members, $17 casual class.

Phone Bianca 0422911477.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 14

Fitness by Denise

JOIN Denise, a certified, registered and experienced instructor, each Wednesday

for pilates from 9am, and/

or 5.30pm and/or meditation from 10am and/or 6.30pm

at the Hervey Bay Sailing

Club, 427 Charlton Esplanade, Hervey Bay.

Bring your own mat.

Cost is $10 a class, or $12

for two classes in a row. Maximum cost is $20 for two days.

Phone 0420857542, or email fitnessbydenise@ aapt.net.au for more information.

Junior coding club

A FUN and easy way for children eight years and older to learn about robotics and coding at the Hervey Bay Library, 161 Old Maryborough Rd, Pialba each Wednesday from 3.30-4.30pm.

No previous coding experience necessary.

Bookings are essential, phone 1300794929.

Entry is free. For information, phone 41974206.

REFIT with Dee

DANCE, fitness and movement class from 6pm at Life Church, 68 Gayndah Rd, Maryborough.

For more information, phone 0401866077.

Meditation

JOIN Bianca Sands, a certified and experienced meditation instructor for a unique and powerful meditation experience at Ocean Tree Yoga Studio,

414 Charlton Esplanade, Torquay from 6-7.15pm. Suitable for beginner and experienced meditators.

Bring your own towel / sarong, water bottle.

Cost is $12 for Meditation Members, $14 for OTYS members, $17 casual class.

Phone Bianca 0422911477.