Community garden slugged with hefty rates bill

IN ALL the years Freda McLintock has worked for the Lupton Park Community Garden, she says she's never seen a rates notice.

But the Maryborough woman was shocked to hear the community-run garden had recently received a notice claiming they owe thousands in council rates.

GARDENER'S WOES: Lupton Park Community Garden committee members Freda McLintock and Dot Leitner

The park's committee now fear they will be closed because they cannot afford to pay the hefty rates bill.

Ms McLintock, who has been a committee member since the park was first founded, said the only income the park made was from a few raffles held through the year and plant sales, which only netted a few hundred dollars.

"We just cannot afford to pay the rates bill," Ms McLintock told the Chronicle.

"I've been here for the whole six years the park has operated, and this is the first time we've received a rates notice."

Blake Antrobus

Committee member Dot Leitner said the money that was raised from fundraising would go straight back into managing the park.

She claimed even if the committee were able to raise the necessary funds to pay the rates, it would leave them with no money to run the park.

"At the end of the day, we still have to pay for running costs like soil and mower fuel, which we raise through our raffles and plant sales" Ms Leitner said.

"We don't think it's fair they're charging us at all, it's heartbreaking."

But councillor Paul Truscott said the committee and the council had several meetings over the last few months regarding the situation, including discussions about concessions available to the committee.

He said several additional concessions - including a 100 per cent concession for community groups and 50 per cent water concession - had been passed in the last budget.

"All community groups are in the same position where the application must be made concessions in order for concessions to be applied," Cr Truscott said.

"These gardens are a great example of community spirit and engagement and the volunteers do a great job showing how wonderful nature can look."

Cr Truscott told the Chronicle it should be "a permanent solution once concessions have been applied for and allocated."