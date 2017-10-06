30°
Community groups can get that grant with writing know-how

SHARING KNOWLEDGE: Kerrie Marshall has been a member of many not-for-profit organisations and has been successful in gaining funding for events, including the Fraser Coast Queensland Week Music and Arts Festival.
Kerrie Alexander
HAVING been on the committee of several not-for-profit community groups in the past 22 years and working for local government, Kerrie Marshall knows how competitive securing a grant for an organisation can be.

Now, more than ever, Mrs Marshall said there's less in the bucket to go around and to be considered for funding, the group's application must stand out from the crowd.

To do that, Fraser Coast community groups can take advantage of a new online Grants Writing and Outcomes Report Workbook published by Mrs Marshall this month

"Now is the time to start thinking about plans for 2018," Mrs Marshall said.

"The workbook discusses where to find grants, how to write them and the outcome reports.

"It discusses your needs and plans and helps you be successful in your submissions.

"Several groups obtained grants this year after the workshop for the first time after having applied for several years."

People buying the workbook can also email Mrs Marshall for a free folder of templates of attachments they might need if running an event.

These attachments include government approved photo release templates, volunteer safety inductions, how to site plans, incident report template, risk assessment and more.

Mrs Marshall said learning to make your grant application stand out is important to being successful, and for community groups using volunteers and staff who are not trained grant writers, this can be a stressful task.

"Reading the guidelines does not always clarify the big picture and for some attempting the complicated budget templates, it can be very daunting," she said.

"Hints like the language to use, content to include, what not to include, terminology explained and practice at writing a clear and concise budget."

The workbook will work through sample grant applications and an outcome report, simplifying the process.

It can be downloaded online at www.brainasize. com or by contacting Kerrie at brainasize@outlook.com. Cost is $75.

