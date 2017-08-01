Community groups share in $36k worth of funding

Recipients of funding from the Hervey Bay Community Bank Branch of Bendigo Bank on Friday night.

HERVEY Bay's Surf Lifesaving Club is just one of the many community groups rejoicing from funds donated by the Hervey Bay Community Bank Branch.

13 community groups from across the region shared in about $36,500 worth of funding from the bank branch, which was awarded on Friday night.

Fraser Coast Hockey received about $6000 for new uniforms for their junior representative side, while Kawungan Primary School received about $5000 for a new air-conditioning system.

Bank manager Tim Evans said it was a great example of what community banking could do for the local area.

"Our business model is to generate profits that give back to the local community,” Mr Evans said.

"Thanks to our customers, we were able to give that much money back into organisations that definitely needed it.”